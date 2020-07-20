Advertisement

Stateline parents turn to homeschooling as the pandemic continues into the school year

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Stateline school systems announce plans to reopen, more parents are turning to homeschooling.

"I wanted to start with something very stable, maybe overactive," said Gladys Alley, first-time homeschool teacher.

Alley can add teacher to her list of titles now that her daughter Jade will begin homeschooling this fall.

"It was very difficult for my daughter to go from a very in-class and in-person learning to E-learning where she couldn't get a response from her teacher," Alley said.

Alley says the uncertainty of the pandemic is ultimately what changed her mind.

"The pandemic really forces you to evaluate. like can I make time for this," Alley said.

"Homeschooling typically grows every year and the pandemic has definitely seen an uptick," said Korey Wysocki, Homeschools her 3 daughters.

Wysocki is an advocate for homeschooling.

"For us to have a little classroom of three children allows us to cater to their needs," Wysocki said.

Wysocki says the pandemic has opened other parents’ eyes to the benefits.

“My husband and I have spoken to a number of families that are just starting to scratch the surface. We tell them to think about the goals you want for your child and education,” Wysocki said.

Wysocki uses a homeschooling company called Classical Conversations to teach her daughters.

“We feel incredibly supported. They provide a curriculum and tutors to help both you and your kids,” Wysocki said.

The homeschoolers meet in-person once a week.

“When families do CC you are plugged into a huge network, an international network. So there are communities all through the country and Rockford itself has 3 in the area,”

Experts recommend anyone interested in homeschooling to do their research and talk with families who are already homeschooling their kids.

