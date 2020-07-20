Stateline Mass Transit Distrcit gets $828K for COVID-19 response

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The FTA announced a $827,501 grant award to the Stateline Mass Transit District in Winnebago County as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The SMTD will use the grant award to support demand-response transit service in the South Beloit, Rockton and Roscoe areas during the COVID-19 public health emergency. You can see FTA’s apportionment tables for the totals apportioned to each area. This funding is based on the agency’s current request and may not represent the full amount the agency will receive.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

In addition to the CARES Act funding, FTA issued a Safety Advisory that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance. CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of these costs.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.