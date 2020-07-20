Advertisement

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford is Open

Courtesy: Six Flags
Courtesy: Six Flags(WIFR)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

“It’s our first official family event of the summer, so we are excited,” said Judy Lange, a visitor at Hurricane Harbor.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Rockford is open and The Lange family is one of many who are ready to make a splash and cool off this summer, but Covid-10 restrictions may make the experience a little different.

“We are really excited that guests can experience this noninvasive temperature screening and the touch-less bag check, we think it’s really going to create a safe environment for everyone visiting here,” said Rachel Kendziora, Communications Specialist at Hurricane Harbor.

Social distancing markers are placed around the park and all guests 2 years or older must wear a mask.

“When you are taking a float on the lazy river or on one of our many water slides you do not have to have your mask on,” said Kendziora.

The park has also implemented an online reservation system to maintain capacity restrictions.

“It will ask what day, and approximately what time you want to visit. It will have you watch a brief safety video outlining our policies,” said Kendziora.

Visitors say they're just glad their summertime fun is returning to normal.

“We are really excited for it to be open. We are excited to be out as a family, being able to enjoy the nice weather,” said Lange.

