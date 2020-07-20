Advertisement

Lightfoot Reinstates Some COVID-19 Restrictions In Chicago For Bars, Gyms

The decision was made with the Chicago Department of Public Health.
(NBC15)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Responding to an uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is putting back restrictions starting this Friday July 24 at 12:01 a.m.

The new rules are aimed specifically at bars and gyms. In a news release, Lightfoot called it a “re-tightening” of the rules set in place at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We have made so much progress here in Chicago in containing the spread of the virus, protecting our health system and saving lives, and in general, the virus remains under control locally. But we are again seeing a steady increase in new cases,” said Lightfoot. “While we aren’t near the peak of the pandemic from earlier this year, none of us wants to go back there, and we feel these restrictions will help limit further community spread.”

The decision was made with the Chicago Department of Public Health. According to the city, the following spaces will have restrictions:

*Bars, taverns, breweries and other establishments that serve alcohol for on-site consumption without a Retail Food license will no longer be able to serve customers indoors.

*Restaurants that serve alcohol will be allowed to continue to operate as long as they abide by ongoing COVID-19 guidance and existing regulations.

*Establishments without food may still provide outdoor service as they did under phase three.

*Maximum party size and table occupancy at restaurants, bars, taverns and breweries will be reduced to six people.

*Indoor fitness class size will be reduced to a maximum of 10 people.

*Personal services requiring the removal of face coverings will no longer be permitted (shaves, facials, etc.).

*Residential property managers will be asked to limit guest entry to five per unit to avoid indoor gatherings and parties.

According to the CDPH, the city is back in a “high-incidence state” according to CDC guidelines after going over 200 cases per day on a seven-day rolling average.

As of Sunday, the number was 233.

The uptick is being moved by an increase of cases among people 18-29 years old. Also the city said there’s been more “social activity and interactions in bars, restaurants, parks and the lakefront.” The increase comes after weeks of decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

“No one relishes making this move but it’s the right thing to do as we work to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 similar to what we’re seeing in many states around the country,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “This virus has had a disproportionate impact on Black and Latinx individuals, many of whom are essential workers who have continued to go to work, and we can’t afford to see a resurgence that would mean more cases and more deaths.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ill. lottery reopens 4 claims centers, by appointment only

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Des Plaines, Fairview Heights, Rockford, and Springfield to reopen.

News

120 Ill. Army National Guard soldiers return to Freeport

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Upon arrival at the various airports, the soldiers were released to their families.

News

Wisconsin teachers unions urge online-only start

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The leaders of five large Wisconsin teachers unions are telling state officials that public school students should not return to the classroom to start this school year.

News

Illinois’ public universities seek additional federal support for COVID-19 costs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Seeks additional relief from increasing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Rock River Valley Blood Center expanding donor base

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
FDA officials announced the changes earlier this year.

News

Madison man killed in tubing accident was Gov. Evers personal assistant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison man who was killed in a tubing accident in Green Co. over the weekend was the personal assistant to Gov. Tony Evers, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

News

The Winnebago County 9/11 Emergency Responders Board honors Brooke Jones-Story

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Sunday those who watched the unveiling of a plaque in honor of Brooke Jones-Story remember some of her qualities.

News

Water rescue underway in Belvidere

Updated: 17 hours ago
Water rescue in Belvidere

News

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police ask Trump Administration for help amid violence

Updated: 19 hours ago
Lightfoot turned down federal government aid, now the FOP is asking the Trump Administration for help

News

Orangetheory Fitness in Rockford goes the extra mile with cleaning procedures

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
OrangeTheory fitness reopens in Rockford, taking extra precautions for class and staff safety.