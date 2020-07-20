Advertisement

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWSON, Mo. (AP) — A dog named Cleo who disappeared from her home in Kansas earlier this month turned up a few days later at her old home in Missouri, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away.

Colton Michael told television station KMBC that the 4-year-old Labrador retriever-border collie mix showed up on the front porch of his family's home in Lawson, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

At first, she wouldn't let anyone get near her, said Michael, who has lived in the home for nearly two years.

“She finds her way home, and there’s some strangers living in it. That would be scary for anybody,” he said.

Eventually, he was able to gain Cleo's trust and to get her checked for a microchip, which showed that she belonged to the former owners of his house.

Cleo’s owners, who had moved to Olathe, Kansas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Lawson, couldn’t believe it when Michael called and said the dog had turned up at their old home. They had posted on Facebook a week earlier about the missing dog. Neither family knows how Cleo made the trip, which would have required her to cross at least one river.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Pritzker pushes Ill. residents to complete census, funding at stake

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Based upon the 2010 count, the state collects $34 billion in federal funds annually.

National

Renaming Alabama bridge for John Lewis opposed in Selma

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES
Growing calls nationally to honor the late Rep. John Lewis by putting his name on the Alabama bridge where he and other voting rights demonstrators were beaten 55 years ago are being met with resistance in Selma, the majority Black city where “Bloody Sunday” occurred.

News

Stateline parents turn to homeschooling as the pandemic continues into the school year

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
As Stateline school systems announce plans to reopen, more parents are turning to homeschooling.

News

Dixon PD need help identifying alleged Reagan statue vandals

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The police department says the vandalism took place at night.

National Politics

Bolton: Trump lacks strategic vision, historical knowledge

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Former national security adviser John Bolton believes President Donald Trump committed several impeachable offenses and should have been removed from office.

Latest News

News

Stateline Mass Transit Distrcit gets $828K for COVID-19 response

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The SMTD will use the grant award to support demand-response transit service.

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

National

Dog makes 57-mile journey to old home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A dog found its way to her family's old home, one they haven't lived in for nearly two years.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.