Joliet PD: Rockford man runs into traffic, bites officer

Zachary Payton was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer.
Generic Arrest
Generic Arrest(AP Images)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOLIET, Ill. (WIFR) - Joliet police say a 19-year-old intoxicated man from Rockford ran into traffic on Route 59 early Monday morning and bit a Joliet police officer trying to detain him.

Eventually, Zachary Payton was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer, according to Patch.

Joliet police responded to the 2300 block of Route 59 shortly after 12:20 a.m. for a call about a suspicious person, reports show. Officers found Payton sitting on the ground, unresponsive, and determined he was intoxicated, reports show.

Officers summoned a Joliet Fire Department ambulance and while the ambulance was en route, Payton woke up, police said.

Police ordered Payton to remain seated until Joliet paramedics arrived to check out his medical condition, however, Payton got up and ran into oncoming traffic on Route 59, reports show. Payton later attacked the police officers chasing after him, according to Patch.

“Officers conducted a takedown maneuver on Payton, and Payton refused to place his hands behind his back. After a brief struggle, officers were able to place Payton into custody,” according to Patch.

According to police, Payton later bit a Joliet police officer’s hand, causing minor injuries, while one of the officers tried to have the Rockford teenager sit on the ground.

Payton was scheduled to go before a Will County judge for a bail hearing on Monday afternoon, Will County Jail logs reflect.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

