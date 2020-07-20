Advertisement

Illinois Gold wins gold at NAFA 18u Midwest Nationals

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Gold beat Rockford Xtreme 15-7 in five innings on Sunday at Sportscore One to win the North American Fastpitch Association 18u Midwest National championship.

Illinois Gold redeemed itself after finishing in second at this tournament a year ago, but it wasn’t easy. The travel team, based out of Davis Junction, came into the championship round having to win just one of the possible two games. But after squandering a 4-2 lead in game one, giving Rockford Xtreme a second life, Illinois Gold made sure it woudn’t slip away a second time. Illinois Gold used a six-run fourth inning to propel itself to the victory.

The team is made up of girls from all over Northern Illinois, but mainly from the Stateline. Winnebago Class of 2020 graduate Maddy Ruud was relieved to get over the hump this time around.

“Last year, we made it to the second game and we lost again and we got second place,” said Ruud. “So, it’s really exciting to be able to actually win it this year. So that’s a good thing.”

