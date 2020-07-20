Advertisement

Ill. lottery reopens 4 claims centers, by appointment only

Des Plaines, Fairview Heights, Rockford, and Springfield to reopen.
(KWQC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WIFR) - The Illinois Lottery will reopen four of its five Lottery Claim Centers by appointment only, starting July 27.

“The new appointment-only system for Illinois Lottery Claim Centers will help protect the health and safety of Lottery players and staff, while managing the volume of players visiting each center by strictly adhering to social distancing and the building capacity guidelines of each facility,” according to the Illinois Lottery.

No walk-ins will be allowed. Players can visit IllinoisLottery.com to make an appointment.

To schedule a Claim Center appointment online, players will be required to submit the following information:

  • Claim Center location 
  • First and last name
  • Phone number
  • Email address

The following Claim Centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only:

  • Des Plaines - 9511 Harrison Street, Des Plaines, 60016
  • Fairview Heights - 15 Executive Drive, Fairview Heights, 62208
  • Rockford - 200 South Wyman, Rockford, 61101
  • Springfield (Illinois Lottery Headquarters) - Willard Ice Building 
  • (Dept. of Revenue) 101 West Jefferson Street, Springfield, 62702

“We know that many players prefer the immediacy of claiming their prize in person. The new appointment system will allow those players to do that conveniently,” Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays said.

Due to high demand, the appointment schedule is expected to fill quickly. Players still have the option to claim any prize less than $600 at a local lottery retailer; players can also mail-in any sized claim.   

“We’ve seen our mail-in program double its throughput since April, with thousands of players choosing it over waiting for an in-person visit. Many players have gotten their prize within 3-4 weeks of their claim being received. We strongly encourage players to try it,” Mays said.  

Instructions on how to claim a prize via mail can be found at //IllinoisLottery.com/winning.

The Illinois Lottery Claim Center in the James R. Thompson Center remains closed to the public at this time. To help ensure players enjoy a positive experience at the Claim Centers, the Lottery has released the following guidelines to its players:

DO

  • Come to the Claim Center alone, unless assistance is required
  • Check in with security and Lottery staff, upon arrival
  • Wait in a designated area until your appointment time
  • Bring a mask and wear it at all times in the Claim Center
  • Bring photo ID and proof of Social Security number
  • Sign your winning ticket and bring it with you
  • Bring a completed claim form and winner questionnaire, if possible
  • Follow social distancing requirements.

DON’T

  • Go to the Claim Center without an appointment, no walk-ins are allowed
  • Go to the Claim Center if you have already claimed your prize via mail.

