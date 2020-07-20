Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker pushes Ill. residents to complete census, funding at stake

Based upon the 2010 count, the state collects $34 billion in federal funds annually.
Ivy Hood, 2020 Census Grant Program Manager
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker made a stop in Rockford on Thursday to urge Illinoisans to fill out the U.S. Census.

The state has a 66.9 percent census self-response rate currently. That’s nearly 5 percentage points better than the 62.1 percent national rate, but well below the state’s 2010 final self-reporting tally of 70.5 percent. In 2000, the self-response rate in Illinois was 69 percent.

With millions of dollars in federal funding on the line, Pritzker said that if the state is undercounted by one percent on the census, it would cost the state more than $195 million a year for the next decade. That equates to about $1,500 per year in federal funding lost for each person not counted in the census.

Based upon the 2010 count, the state collects $34 billion in federal funds annually, the governor added.

Census takers have begun working with administrators at colleges, senior centers, prisons and other facilities that house large groups of people to make sure everyone is counted. In August, Census takers will interview homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census.

By March 31, 2021 the Census Bureau will send redistricting information to the states. The information is used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.

