Freeport native ‘Creating Ability’ for those with physical disabilities

Kevin Carr is the owner and founder of Creating Ability a company that makes adaptive kayaks and water equipment for people with physical disabilities.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport native is using his talents to create special water equipment to help those who suffer from a life altering disability.

“It’s a huge life change,” said Michael Mohr.

Michael Mohr’s life was changed forever 23 years ago after a diving accident left him paralyzed.

“I spent a good several months in the hospital doing rehab and learning about this adjustment to this new life,” said Mohr.

An avid outdoors man Mohr found himself limited in what he could do until he met Freeport native Kevin Carr owner of Creating Ability.

“The first time in the kayak I mean it was an absolute blast,” said Mohr.

Carr’s company makes adaptive kayaks and paddle gear for people who suffer from physical disabilities.

“We can find a way to get you back on the water and get you comfortable on the water and enjoying that peace which is really the goal,” said Carr.

Mohr suddenly found himself gliding across a lake in Wisconsin enjoying nature and the fresh air.

“Yeah I was pretty surprised and really pleased that it would work out because I was a bit skeptical at first,” said Mohr.

He remembers the first time he sat in the kayak.

“To be out on the water and in nature it’s just hard to describe what that’s like,” said Mohr.

Carr also recalls that day and says it was rewarding to see and hear.

“It’s one of those moments where you don’t fully realize it until someone communicates it that clearly,” said Carr. “It was an awesome moment.”

Carr says his company has been serving those with physical disabilities for the last 16 years and is working on other adaptive products including hand cycling and sled hockey.

