Advertisement

Dixon PD need help identifying alleged Reagan statue vandals

The police department says the vandalism took place at night.
Dixon Police Department Twitter
Dixon Police Department Twitter(Dixon Police Department Twitter)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Dixon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two women after the Ronald Reagan statue at the Riverfront was vandalized on Tuesday, July 14.

The Dixon Police Department released images of the suspects on their Twitter account. The police department says the vandalism took place at night.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Pritzker pushes Ill. residents to complete census, funding at stake

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Based upon the 2010 count, the state collects $34 billion in federal funds annually.

News

Stateline parents turn to homeschooling as the pandemic continues into the school year

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
As Stateline school systems announce plans to reopen, more parents are turning to homeschooling.

News

Stateline Mass Transit Distrcit gets $828K for COVID-19 response

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The SMTD will use the grant award to support demand-response transit service.

News

6 additional deaths, more than 1K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Community based and mobile testing sites have increased access to COVID-19 testing throughout the state.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

IFT calls for remote learning this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Union claims they have developed science-based guidance for how to reopen schools safely.

News

Twisted Crypt Haunted House suspends 2020 season due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Only attraction in Northern Illinois voted an “Illinois Top Ten Haunted House” in each of last 7 seasons.

News

Ill. lottery reopens 4 claims centers, by appointment only

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Des Plaines, Fairview Heights, Rockford, and Springfield to reopen.

News

Lightfoot Reinstates Some COVID-19 Restrictions In Chicago For Bars, Gyms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The decision was made with the Chicago Department of Public Health.

News

120 Ill. Army National Guard soldiers return to Freeport

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Upon arrival at the various airports, the soldiers were released to their families.

News

Wisconsin teachers unions urge online-only start

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The leaders of five large Wisconsin teachers unions are telling state officials that public school students should not return to the classroom to start this school year.