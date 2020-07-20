Dixon PD need help identifying alleged Reagan statue vandals
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Dixon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two women after the Ronald Reagan statue at the Riverfront was vandalized on Tuesday, July 14.
The Dixon Police Department released images of the suspects on their Twitter account. The police department says the vandalism took place at night.
