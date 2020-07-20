Dixon PD need help identifying alleged Reagan statue vandals

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Dixon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two women after the Ronald Reagan statue at the Riverfront was vandalized on Tuesday, July 14.

The Dixon Police Department released images of the suspects on their Twitter account. The police department says the vandalism took place at night.

The Dixon Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying these two subjects in reference to vandalism that occurred to the Ronald Reagan statue at the Riverfront on the evening of Tuesday, July 14th. pic.twitter.com/yY9aV0GrwS — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) July 20, 2020

