COVID-19 exposures at Johnnies Tap, Whiteside Co. officials say

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - – The Whiteside County Health Department and Johnnies Tap in Fulton are working together after a COVID-19 exposure by contagious individuals.

After working with the location to review the situation, the announcement was made with the extended potential for exposure, typical visit duration and difficulty identifying all close contacts, according to the Whiteside County Health Department.

Exposures may have occurred at Johnnies Tap at 1118 4th St. in Fulton on Monday, July 13 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., July 15 after 6 p.m., July 16 after 6 p.m. and July 17 after 6 p.m., according to the WCHD.

Individuals who visited other times are not at risk due to this exposure. The Whiteside County Health Department believes there is minimal risk to the majority of customers. Individuals most at risk are those who are considered “close contacts,” or those who were within 6 feet of a positive case for 15 minutes or more.

The Whiteside County Health Department and Johnnies Tap advise all patrons who visited the premises during those times take special care to monitor themselves for any symptom of COVID-19, social distance and mask. Individuals with symptoms or questions should reach out to the Whiteside County Health Department at 815-626-2230 ext. 1216.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.