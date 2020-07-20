City of Beloit combines polling places, expects low voter turn-out

CITY OF BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit’s City Council is combining polling places as it expects low voter turn-out for the primary election, due to the coronavirus.

The following polling place locations will be used for the wards indicated:

· Voters in wards 1-9, who usually vote at Converse, Gaston, and Hackett Schools, will join voters in wards 10-12 and vote at the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett Street, Beloit, WI 53511 for this election only.

· Voters in wards 13-22, who usually vote at the Beloit Public Library, First Congregational Church, Todd School, and River of Life UMC, will join voters in wards 23-25 and vote at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road, Beloit, WI 53511 for this election only.

Questions about polling places can be directed to the City of Beloit City Clerk’s office at (608) 364-6680 or by email at StottlerL@beloitwi.gov.

