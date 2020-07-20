Cherry Valley names interim Chief of Police

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Roy Bethge was named the Village of Cherry Valley’s interim Chief of Police on Monday.

Bethge retired in 2017 as Deputy Chief of Police in Bufalo Grove. He comes to Cherry Valley with a wealth of both hands-on skill and extensive instructive and scholarly experience, according to village president Jim E. Claeyssen.

The interim chief served in Buffalo Grove for more than 27 years, moving from an active role in the police department to establishing a training venture that covered topics from officer safety to courageous and ethical leadership, according to Claeyssen.

“It’s a privilege to join this organization and the citizens of the Village of Cherry Valley as Interim Chief of Police and to lea this outstanding team of officers and staff in serving and protecting our residents and visitors,” Bethge said. “These are challenging times for law enforcement and communities across our nation, and we have a unique opportunity to work together to make positive changes in the way speak, listen, collaborate and collectively solve the problems that face our community.”

Bethge currently serves as a Subject Matter Expert and lead insructor for Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Training at the Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education, according to Claeyssen.

Additionally, Bethge holds a Master’s Degree in criminal justice, serves as the Chair of Education and Training Committee of the International Associations of Chiefs of Police, and has experience in leasership development for the public sector. Bethge is also certified eligible as a chief of police by the Illinois Associaion of Chiefs of Police, according to Claeyssen.

