Baker leads wire-to-wire, runs away with first Aldeen Cup title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - TJ Baker didn’t need a big final round to win his first men’s golf tournament championship, he just needed to stay par for the course, literally. The Boylan grad shot a 72 on Sunday to win the Aldeen Cup by ten strokes.

Baker took a four stroke lead into the day, which proved to be a big enough cushion. Whether it was pin placement, playing conditions, or golfers having the case of the yips, only he and Jamie Hallstrom (73 on Sunday) shot one over or better in the final round of the championship flight at Rockford Park District’s most challenging course.

The Greater Rockford Golf Classic tees off starting Saturday, July 25 at Elliot Golf Course.

Championship Flight

TJ Baker (-4) - 68, 72 Robert Dofflemyer (+6) - 72, 78 Jamie Hogan (+6) - 74, 76 Jamie Hallstrom (+7) - 78, 73 Adam Tobias (+10) - 74, 80

Senior Flight

Chris Beto (E) - 71, 73 Mick Hockinson (+6) - 79, 71 Mike Gapstur (+14) - 80, 78 Michael Sears (+31) - 86, 89

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.