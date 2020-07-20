Advertisement

Auburn’s Ott part of group exploring shot clock

By Mike Buda
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If and when basketball returns to high school gyms, fans might see one new feature: the shot clock.

Auburn’s Bryan Ott is a part of a committee, The Shot Clock Stops Here, which is made up of coaches from around the state and led by Whitney Young’s Tyrone Slaughter. They are asking their colleagues if they want a shot clock.

A three question survey was sent out state-wide Monday, asking coaches if they support the idea of a shot clock, would they volunteer to help with the initiative, and if they would attend a virtual town hall scheduled for next week.

Ott says not many possessions go 30 or 35 seconds without a player putting up a shot anyway, but he believes this could add some excitement.

Ott understands this may not be implemented for a year or two, but he is hopeful it can be voted on soon.

“Now is kind of the time,” said Ott. “I think that coronavirus allows you maybe to reset a lot of your thinking and during this time off is time to consider how we might make the game more exciting. For coaches, it’s like a new game situation on both sides of the ball, for players, the excitement of just having one and for fans, I think we’ll at least give the perception of a game that is faster and more modern.”

