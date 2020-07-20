A few seasonable days in the Stateline ahead, storms a decent bet Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Give your air conditioners a break when possible over the next few days as our temperatures will mostly be near or slightly below normal. While this will be around, storm chances are on the rise especially Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of these could pack a small severe threat.

Something for everyone this week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A Marginal Risk (Category 1 of 5) for severe weather is in play for Tuesday in the Stateline, which means there is a small risk for any given storm to turn severe. The main timing for these storms look to be in the afternoon and evening as a warm front lifts north. Because the severe threat remains low, gusty winds and heavy downpours are the main threats to look out for.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in play for Tuesday in the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The rain should hold off until Tuesday later afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The later afternoon and evening hours Tuesday is the best chance to see showers and storms. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wednesday through Saturday will be mainly dry days for most, but chances for isolated to scattered storms currently exist on each day. Forecast high temperatures will gradually go up each day as heat in the central part of the United States and Gulf of Mexico moisture continue to build. Upper 80s are in the forecast for Friday and then temperatures 90° or above are in the forecast for the weekend.

Storms should begin moving out later Tuesday (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wednesday calls for a mostly sunny and seasonably cool day. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As winds are forecast to come out of the south for the weekend, higher dew points means more moisture will move in and it will feel more humid once the weekend comes around. I wouldn’t be surprised if heat index values once again approach the upper 90s to near 100°.

Seasonable conditions with low dew points will continue through mid-week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Gulf moisture will move into the region over the weekend, skyrocketing dew points. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Enjoy the seasonable conditions while we have them because they won’t last for long.

