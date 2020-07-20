Advertisement

A few cooler days are ahead but they won’t last in long term

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The heat and humidity are gone, for now. The majority of this upcoming week comes with a few rain chances and some cooler temperatures. However, this won’t last for very long.

Expect a dry day for Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be below normal in the upper 80s with continued relief from the humidity also being around. There is a small rain chance on Monday very late and overnight into Tuesday. Each day this week comes with rain chances but most of the time they will remain isolated. Most of this work week will be dry.

There are rain chances each day this week, highest chances are on Tuesday.
There are rain chances each day this week, highest chances are on Tuesday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
A dry and mostly sunny day is in store for Monday. Rain holds off until late.
A dry and mostly sunny day is in store for Monday. Rain holds off until late.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Isolated rain chances are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Isolated rain chances are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Tuesday comes with the highest rain chances of the week, more specifically thinking the afternoon and evening where the highest rain chances are. But once this is done, temperatures will gradually begin to go up once the middle of the week comes around.

The more scattered rain activity will be Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The more scattered rain activity will be Tuesday afternoon and evening.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

By the end of the week and into the weekend, the heat and humidity is eyeing its return to the forecast. By Saturday and Sunday, forecast high temperatures are once again 90° or higher. The Muggy Meter Forecast also shows dew points getting well into the oppressive levels will also return to the region.

The muggy meter will get higher towards the end of the week.
The muggy meter will get higher towards the end of the week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The latest outlooks released from the Climate Prediction Center also favor that above normal temperatures through the rest of July and even longer term into August will be in play. The majority of the Midwest leans towards elevated chances for above normal temperatures, greater than a 50 percent chance in the region according to the August Temperature Outlook.

Enjoy the cooler and less humid days ahead because the air conditioners will need to be used as the end of the week comes closer.

High chances for above normal temperatures to go into August.
High chances for above normal temperatures to go into August.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Above normal temperatures are favored for August.
Above normal temperatures are favored for August.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

