Advertisement

9 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co. over weekend

There are a total of 515 recovered cases in the county.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 668 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday with 9 new cases.

No new deaths were announced meaning the total still stands at 21. There are a total of 515 recovered cases in the county.

-- Heritage Woods of Belvidere

-- Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 24 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 51 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 130 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 98 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 128 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 104 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 56 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 35 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 30 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 11 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford is Open

Updated: 6 minutes ago
“It’s our first official family event of the summer, so we are excited,” said Judy Lange

News

63 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co. over weekend

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
That brings the total case count to 3,355.

News

Cherry Valley names interim Chief of Police

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Roy Bethge retired in 2017 as Deputy Chief of Police in Bufalo Grove.

News

IFT releases stance on in-person learning

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

WCHD lays out requirements for rollbacks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Dr. Martell does not believe there will be a need to move back to stay-at-home orders.

Latest News

News

Joliet PD: Rockford man runs into traffic, bites officer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Zachary Payton was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer.

News

Gov. Pritzker pushes Ill. residents to complete census, funding at stake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Based upon the 2010 count, the state collects $34 billion in federal funds annually.

News

Stateline parents turn to homeschooling as the pandemic continues into the school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
As Stateline school systems announce plans to reopen, more parents are turning to homeschooling.

News

Dixon PD need help identifying alleged Reagan statue vandals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The police department says the vandalism took place at night.

News

Stateline Mass Transit Distrcit gets $828K for COVID-19 response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The SMTD will use the grant award to support demand-response transit service.