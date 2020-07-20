6 additional deaths, more than 1K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,173 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 6 additional confirmed deaths on Monday.

Community based and mobile testing sites have increased access to COVID-19 testing throughout the state. Mobile testing sites will continue to visit counties in Illinois to ensure all residents have access to COVID-19 testing in their communities, according to IDPH.

- Cass County – 1 female 90′s

- Cook County – 1 female 70′s, 1 male 90′s

- DuPage County – 1 male 70′s

- Peoria County – 1 female 100+

- Will County – 1 female 50′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 162,748 cases, including 7,301 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 34,598 specimens for a total of 2,279,109. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 13–July 19 is 3 percent.

As of Wednesday night, 1,410 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 308 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

