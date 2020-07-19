Unity In Diversity hosts 815 activist expo

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Activists in the Rockford region are fighting for change, and the community responds by getting involved in an expo, where organizers place the emphasis on helping those who want to improve the community.

“It’s very great to see people from different backgrounds coming out here mostly activists trying to fix the problem we have in the city and in the country,” Co-Founder of Rockford Youth Empowerment Group Blazey Onyango said.

“These organizations are fighting for justice they are fighting for change and they’re going to be around for a long long long time,” Co-Organizer of the expo Jay Ware said.

From the Rockford NAACP to Eliminate Racism 815, more than 20 organizations were at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, to give community activists the opportunity to connect with them.

“The goal first of all open communications channels and support the young leaders,” Co-Organizer of the event Mustafa Abdall said.

“It’s very important so we can connect and learn what each other is doing and how we can work together, that is very important at this critical time,” President of the Rockford NAACP Rhonda Greer Robinson said.

Many young activists in the crowd came with a purpose, seeking information while hoping to connect with organizations.

“Everything we’re doing when we’re going out and protesting it is about communication, building dialogue, and having conversations,” Community activist Leslie Rolfe said.

“Really what I was most excited about was The Liam Foundation, finding out more how those who are a part of the LGBTQ+ community can get the resources they need,” Founder of 1C1V Logan Lundberg said.

While the event’s focus was creating conversation, others felt the need to speak directly with community leaders about the issues that bother them.

“People are passionate, and my job as Mayor is to listen to their passion, some days I disagree with people, and some days I agree with them, it’s my job,” Rockford Mayor Thomas McNamara said.

