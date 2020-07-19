Advertisement

Storms, some severe, possible overnight into early Sunday

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a scorcher of a Saturday throughout the Stateline, where many spots for several hour had peak heat indices above 100°, we are tracking an approaching cold front that brings the threat of showers and thunderstorms.

Heat Index values across the Stateline were well above 100° for much of Saturday.
Heat Index values across the Stateline were well above 100° for much of Saturday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The good news is that the threat will be when most of us are asleep, as this will come overnight and very early Sunday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Stateline under a Marginal Risk (Category 1 of 5) for severe weather, keeping the severe threat at a minimum. The main window of timing for storms will be anytime after 1-2 a.m. through 7-8 a.m. in the Stateline. These will be very scattered and fast moving.

The Stateline is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather overnight Saturday and early Sunday.
The Stateline is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather overnight Saturday and early Sunday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Gusty winds with any severe storm have the potential to be strong enough to down tree limbs, a scenario that could occur well ahead of the storms. In addition, heavy downpours and localized flash flooding with rain rates of one inch per hour are possible. Frequent lightning also can’t be ruled out. Remember to move indoors if you do hear thunder, should you be out at that time and slow down if driving during a heavy downpour.

Gusty winds and localized downpours are possible overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Gusty winds and localized downpours are possible overnight Saturday into Sunday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
A few thunderstorms, some severe are possible overnight into Sunday.
A few thunderstorms, some severe are possible overnight into Sunday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
A few thunderstorms, some severe are possible.
A few thunderstorms, some severe are possible.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Storms should be ending as the morning progresses Sunday.
Storms should be ending as the morning progresses Sunday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There is a silver lining. The storms will exit the region as Sunday morning progresses, leaving behind clearing skies and one more opportunity for temperatures to get up well into the 80s and flirt with 90° once again. While it will not be as hot compared to Saturday, you definitely will want to keep those air conditioners running for one more day.

Storms should be done by late Sunday morning, leaving clearing skies behind.
Storms should be done by late Sunday morning, leaving clearing skies behind.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As Monday and Tuesday come around, you can expect a relief from the heat and humidity as high temperatures in the lower 80s and much lower dew points move into the region.

A relief from the humidity is coming.
A relief from the humidity is coming.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 7/18/2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

Forecast

Dangerous heat, potentially severe thunderstorms highlight busy Saturday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
An extremely hot and humid Saturday is on tap, but some strong to severe thunderstorms may also be in play overnight.

Forecast

Heat, humidity on the move with a Heat Advisory in place Saturday

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
In the words of the late Glenn Frey, “The Heat is On” in the coming days, and before the weekend concludes, it’s nearly certain that the entire Stateline will have heat index values above 100°. Most of this will take place Saturday, as the heat and humidity are beginning to move into the region.

Forecast

Ethan's Friday Morning Forecast -- 7/17/2020

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:30 AM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Heat, humidity arrive Friday, weekend storm chances coming into view

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Intense heat, coupled with high humidity are on the menu this weekend. So, too, are thunderstorms.

Forecast

As rain moves out Wednesday Evening, attention shifts to dense fog potential overnight

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Potentially dense fog is possible overnight before a very pleasant Thursday arrives.

Forecast

Storms less likely overnight, but chances ramp up Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
An increase in humidity Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front could serve as the trigger to some rather robust showers and thunderstorms over parts of Northern Illinois.

Forecast

High humidity levels on the way with midweek rain, storm chances

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Temperatures on Tuesday, thanks to a stronger southerly wind will be a bit warmer than the preceding two days as high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. Luckily low levels of humidity will keep things somewhat comfortable for the day but that won’t last as rain is on the way.

Forecast

Clusters of thunderstorms likely as warming resumes

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
Temperatures are to warm into the middle and upper 80s over the next two days, but showers and locally strong storms may temper the heat at times.

Forecast

Another winner today with midweek rain before heat, humidity return

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Sunday marked the first time below normal in 16 days. If you enjoyed those conditions then you definitely will enjoy the forecast today. Expect high temperatures in the lower-to-mid 80s Monday with mostly sunny skies and low levels of humidity. High pressure in place will keep our weather quiet for the next 36 hours or so.