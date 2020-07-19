Storms, some severe, possible overnight into early Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a scorcher of a Saturday throughout the Stateline, where many spots for several hour had peak heat indices above 100°, we are tracking an approaching cold front that brings the threat of showers and thunderstorms.

The good news is that the threat will be when most of us are asleep, as this will come overnight and very early Sunday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Stateline under a Marginal Risk (Category 1 of 5) for severe weather, keeping the severe threat at a minimum. The main window of timing for storms will be anytime after 1-2 a.m. through 7-8 a.m. in the Stateline. These will be very scattered and fast moving.

Gusty winds with any severe storm have the potential to be strong enough to down tree limbs, a scenario that could occur well ahead of the storms. In addition, heavy downpours and localized flash flooding with rain rates of one inch per hour are possible. Frequent lightning also can’t be ruled out. Remember to move indoors if you do hear thunder, should you be out at that time and slow down if driving during a heavy downpour.

There is a silver lining. The storms will exit the region as Sunday morning progresses, leaving behind clearing skies and one more opportunity for temperatures to get up well into the 80s and flirt with 90° once again. While it will not be as hot compared to Saturday, you definitely will want to keep those air conditioners running for one more day.

As Monday and Tuesday come around, you can expect a relief from the heat and humidity as high temperatures in the lower 80s and much lower dew points move into the region.

