Rockford Park District hosts Ready, Aim, Fire, and Throw! at Atwood Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Summertime fun sees a new and exciting skill come to the Forest City, as the Rockford Park District hosts archery and axe throwing at Atwood Park.

Kids young and old got to try their hands at drawing a bow and arrow or chucking a tomahawk across the grassy fields.

Park District employees supervised the socially distant fun, offering words of encouragement and expertise to the newest set of adventurers.

Program Coordinator Melissa May says she loves seeing smiling faces enjoying the great outdoors.

The Park District hosts events like this every third Saturday of the month. For more information, head to www.atwoodpark.org/programs.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.