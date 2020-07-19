Advertisement

Rockford Park District hosts Ready, Aim, Fire, and Throw! at Atwood Park

(WIFR)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Summertime fun sees a new and exciting skill come to the Forest City, as the Rockford Park District hosts archery and axe throwing at Atwood Park.

Kids young and old got to try their hands at drawing a bow and arrow or chucking a tomahawk across the grassy fields.

Park District employees supervised the socially distant fun, offering words of encouragement and expertise to the newest set of adventurers.

Program Coordinator Melissa May says she loves seeing smiling faces enjoying the great outdoors.

The Park District hosts events like this every third Saturday of the month. For more information, head to www.atwoodpark.org/programs.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unity In Diversity hosts 815 activist expo

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
From the Rockford NAACP to Eliminate Racism 815, more than 20 organizations were at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, to give community activists the opportunity to connect with them.

News

Rockford 911 lines experiencing more issues Saturday

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
After experiencing technical problems earlier in the week, the City of Rockford says the 911 issue has returned as of Saturday evening.

News

Rockford Police asks for video of the May 30th riots

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT
Rockford Police asking for the public's help

News

Honoring the life and legacy of Jennifer Ford

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Family and friends of Jennifer Ford gather together to celebrate her life and legacy after she was gunned down in her own home almost three years ago.

Latest News

News

One new case of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are a total of 515 recovered cases in the county.

News

Rockford private schools to welcome students back to the classroom this fall

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Karlin
Many private schools say they are ready to welcome students back in the classroom full-time.

News

Researchers head into next phase of testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Big news in the fight against COVID-19 as the push for a vaccine heads into the next phase of development.

News

Come get wavy with Navy Pier

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Chicago waterfront attraction is resuming many of its usual summertime activities.

News

Health insurance companies fined $2M for violations

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
Gov. Pritzker announces fines against mental health parity laws.

News

28 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Ben Sefarbi
That brings the total case count to 3,292.