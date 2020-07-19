Rockford 911 lines experiencing more issues Saturday
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After experiencing technical problems earlier in the week, the City of Rockford says the 911 issue has returned as of Saturday evening.
In a Facebook post Saturday evening, the Rockford 911 center is experiencing a similar technical issue of telecommunicators at the center not being able to hear callers. The calls will still be answered but now at the Winnebago County 911 center by the City of Rockford telecommunicators.
There are no issues coming into the Winnebago County 911 center.
This is a developing story.
