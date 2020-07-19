Advertisement

Rockford 911 lines experiencing more issues Saturday

911
911(WITN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After experiencing technical problems earlier in the week, the City of Rockford says the 911 issue has returned as of Saturday evening.

In a Facebook post Saturday evening, the Rockford 911 center is experiencing a similar technical issue of telecommunicators at the center not being able to hear callers. The calls will still be answered but now at the Winnebago County 911 center by the City of Rockford telecommunicators.

There are no issues coming into the Winnebago County 911 center.

This is a developing story.

911 UPDATE: While we thought we had the 911 issue resolved, we are experiencing issues again today. There have not been...

Posted by City of Rockford Government on Saturday, July 18, 2020

