Orangetheory Fitness in Rockford goes the extra mile with cleaning procedures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many of us are looking forward to getting back in the gym to shed the COVID-19 weight gain, but just how safe is it? Orangetheory Fitness in Rockford is going above and beyond to ensure all their gym-goers safety.

“We had a very high standard before, and now it’s just become a much greater standard.” Says Rockford Orangetheory Studio Manager, Chelsea Schmit.

After being closed for three months, Orangetheory is back open. But before you can walk through the door, you’ll be asked questions and have your temperature taken. After given the okay, members then get hand sanitizer, but that’s not all the studio is doing.

“We’re trying something called extreme social distancing, so not so many people on the treadmills. We right now have 21 people that attend class but we’re actually going to cut that way down to 12.” Says Rockford Orangetheory Head Coach Tosha Pastorek.

So before classes can be held in the studio, a lot needs to happen.

“Every single class, every single piece of equipment gets disinfected. We have a fogger that comes in once a week; we have a cleaning meeting every week, so everything gets cleaned even more. We disinfect the floor; we disinfect everything that’s touched.” Says Schmit.

Members say they're just happy to be back.

"Heck yes, I cannot take anymore home workouts where there's no coaches or anything, so it's good to be back." Says member Athsaly Yuenyoung.

"I felt safe. But I mean it's just I think a relief to actually be able to come back." Says member Andy Baird.

For members that are hesitant to come back and workout, staff invite them in to watch a class from the lobby so they can see the cleaning procedures first hand.

Orange theory fitness offers eight classes Monday through Friday and three classes on both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.