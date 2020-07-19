Molina Healthcare hosts drive-up food giveaway in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As a way to help families in need in the Forest City, Molina Healthcare answers the call, hosting a drive-up food giveaway in Rockford on Saturday.

Partnering with the Word Worship Center and Rockford Today Network, each family who attended walked away with a fresh box of produce, along with two pounds of ground beef and a whole chicken.

To ensure safe social distancing efforts, volunteers placed the goods in car trunks. Community Outreach Specialist Jenniffer Rojas says it's a small step to give back to those who may be struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that there has been that our families have gone through financial hardship right now. We are trying to alleviate that stress out of our families and the community by bringing food that they may need right now in these times that they have,” said Rojas.

