Freeport High School hands out diplomas to Class of 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Graduating seniors in the Pretzel City got to celebrate their special day as Freeport High School hands out its diplomas.

On Saturday, seniors came on campus with their cars decked out for a parade leading up to an outside stage graduation, where each student got the chance to take a picture on the stage.

Before leaving FHS for the last time, principal Beth Summers says teachers lined up to wave goodbye as the Class of 2020 heads to the next step of their lives.

“I think everybody hoped that maybe we’d be able to have a traditional graduation and when that didn’t work out, it was time for all of the schools to get creative. So, this is our brand of creative. We’ve waited for this moment for so long, so everyone’s excited to be here today,” said Summers.

