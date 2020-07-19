Advertisement

Downtown Rockton welcomes visitors to Summer Sidewalk Sales

(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The sweltering weekend temperatures couldn’t put a stop to dozens of people who made their way to downtown Rockton for Summer Sidewalk Sales on Saturday.

Local businesses, like Pick-A-Dilly and Sugar Britches, set up shop in the open air, showing off some of the best in locally made food, clothing and one-of-a-kind creations.

Village of Rockton Planning and Development Administrator Tricia Diduch says the last few months have been tough for the retail community but she says it's inspiring to see their resilience.

"Knock on wood, none of our businesses in downtown have closed so far and we hope that continues. And we think that holding events like this, as we can, and as we can in a safe manner, just helps keep downtown Rockton fresh in their mind," said Diduch.

