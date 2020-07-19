Advertisement

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police ask Trump Administration for help amid violence

FOP President calls Mayor Lori Lightfoot "a complete failure"
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Chaos continues in Chicago as 18 officers were injured during protests at Grant Park to remove a Christopher Columbus Statue. This comes as 50 people were shot and eight were killed since Friday, including in the downtown loop.

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara Jr. sent a letter to President Donald Trump, asking for the federal government to help fight the violence. The Trump Administration reached out to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in June and offered to sit down to devise a plan to fight the violence in the city. Lightfoot responded on Twitter saying “I don’t need leadership advice from Donald Trump.

Now the FOP tells Trump in a letter they are willing to sit down and discuss how to bring peace back to the streets.

“I am certain you are aware of the chaos currently affecting our city on a regular basis now,” the letter states. “Mayor Lightfoot has proved to be a complete failure who is either unwilling or unable to maintain law and order here.”

Lightfoot’s spokesperson calls the move a political stunt. Below is an image of the letter.

Chicago FOP asks for federal help amid violence in the city
Chicago FOP asks for federal help amid violence in the city(FOP Chicago Lodge 7)

