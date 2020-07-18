Rockford Police asks for video of the May 30th riots

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are asking the public for any video footage they might have from the riot on May 30th at District One Headquarters. Hours of footage of that event has already been reviewed as the investigation is nearly complete.

You can provide your footage by sending them a message on their Facebook page @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment. Or emailing the recordings to RPD’s Media & Marketing Coordinator, Michelle Marcomb, at michelle.marcomb@rockfordil.gov. They’re hoping for the videos by Monday, July 20th.

