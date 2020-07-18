Honoring the life and legacy of Jennifer Ford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends of Jennifer Ford gather together to celebrate her life and legacy after she was gunned down in her own home almost three years ago.

“Happy Birthday to my angel in heaven,” said Jennifer Ford’s father Santos Rodriguez Jr.

Looking like a typical party with food, balloons and a bouncy house except the birthday girl there in spirit.

“I’m happy that all our family and friends could come over here and celebrate my wife’s birthday,” said Jennifer Ford’s husband Gerry Ford.

Jennifer was shot and killed in December of 2018 while in her own home and with no one in custody almost three years later loved ones are still searching for answers.

“I lost my daughter to violence and you know she was murdered and I hope the police are doing something about it because it’s taking too long,” said Rodriguez.

Family members describe Jennifer as their angel and now an angel statue will sit in her father’s garden and another outside of the Rock River Valley Blood Center where Jennifer worked for 17 years.

“All I want is justice for her,” said Rodriguez.. “And not only for her but for all the people that have been killed.”

