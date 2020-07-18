Advertisement

Georgia congressman and civil rights icon, John Lewis, has died

In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during swearing-in ceremony of Congressional Black Caucus members of the 116th Congress in Washington. Lewis was a lion of civil rights era with long, celebrated career in Congress. He has died.
In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during swearing-in ceremony of Congressional Black Caucus members of the 116th Congress in Washington. Lewis was a lion of civil rights era with long, celebrated career in Congress. He has died.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA (AP) — John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died. He was 80.

Lewis' death was confirmed by a House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a statement Friday night.

Lewis was the last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He was best known for leading 600 protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Lewis was knocked to the ground and beaten by state troopers. Televised images forced the country’s attention on racial oppression. A Democrat from Atlanta, he won his U.S. House seat in 1986.

