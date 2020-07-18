Baker leads big after first day of the Aldeen Cup
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan grad TJ Baker skipped out on the Winnebago County Amateur after playing in the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play invitational earlier that week. The time in between tournaments has shown to benefit the former Titan as he takes a four-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round of the Aldeen Cup after shooting a -4 (68) on Saturday.
Baker is on his way to play golf at SIU-Edwardsville. Until then, he will continue to play on the city circuit. The 2019 IHSA 2A individual champion had a chance to finish five under, but his birdie attempt on 18 rolled an inch to the left of the cup.
Robert Dofflemyer is the lone competition with a real shot at catching Baker on Sunday, after the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play champion shot an even par 72.
Championship Flight
- TJ Baker (-4) - 68
- Robert Dofflemyer (E) - 72
- Jamie Hogan (+2) - 74
- Adam Tobias (+2) - 74
- Jamie Hallstrom (+4) - 78
Senior Flight
- Chris Beto (-1) - 71
- Mick Hockinson (+7) - 79
- Mike Gapstur (+8) - 80
- Michael Sears (+14) - 86
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.