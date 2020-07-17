Advertisement

Woman who killed her 5-year-old son gets 35-year prison term

AJ’s father, 61-year-old Andrew Freund Sr., has been charged with first-degree murder.
JoAnn Cunningham closes her eyes as a video recording is played during her sentencing hearing Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Woodstock, Ill. Cunningham pled guilty in December to killing her five-year-old son Andrew "A.J." Freund in April 2019 in her Crystal Lake home.
JoAnn Cunningham closes her eyes as a video recording is played during her sentencing hearing Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Woodstock, Ill. Cunningham pled guilty in December to killing her five-year-old son Andrew "A.J." Freund in April 2019 in her Crystal Lake home.((John Starks/Daily Herald via AP, Pool))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois woman who subjected her young son to years of physical and emotional abuse culminating in his beating death last year was on Friday sentenced to 35 years in prison.

JoAnn Cunningham pleaded guilty in December to killing her son, Andrew “AJ” Freund. Eight months earlier, police uncovered the boy’s battered body, wrapped in plastic and concealed in a shallow grave near the family’s home in Crystal Lake.

Cunningham faced between 20 to 60 years in prison. She pleaded for mercy from the judge on Thursday, portraying herself as a loving mother who misses her son. Prosecutors had asked the judge to impose the maximum 60-year sentence so the 37-year-old mother would die in state prison.

Prosecutors, though, presented evidence that Cunningham physically and emotionally abused AJ for years before the beating that killed him. A police officer who went to the family’s home after AJ was reported missing described the stench of the garbage-strewn house, where state child welfare officers had been frequent visitors.

McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said AJ died alone, padlocked inside his bedroom as his brain swelled and his own blood choked him.

AJ’s father, 61-year-old Andrew Freund Sr., has been charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

22 additional deaths, more than 1K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
40,000 specimens tested for the second consecutive day.

News

RVC to offer online learning this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Registration is open for the fall semester.

News

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois’ House speaker, a fellow Democrat, “must resign” if corruption allegations are true

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois’ House speaker, a fellow Democrat, “must resign” if corruption allegations are true.

News

$26M in tax credits awarded for affordable housing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The savings in underwriting are passed on to the renter in the form of below-market rents, which must remain affordable for a minimum of 30 years.

Latest News

News

12-year-olds taken into custody after reckless driving

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Three additional juvenile passengers, two 11-year-olds and one 7-year-old, were also in the vehicle.

News

All registered voters in Ogle Co. to get vote by mail app

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR News
The application will contain information on how to obtain a 'Vote by Mail' ballot as of August 1.

News

GOP of Rock County posts controversial meme to their Facebook page

Updated: 3 hours ago
The meme plays up the stereotype of Asian immigrants and a perceived a language barrier.

News

Madison schools announce all-virtual start to the school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said the district is making the announcement now to provide parents with “as much advance notice as possible."

News

ComEd to pay $200M over bribery, Madigan implicated

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and CBS
Madigan’s spokesman, Steve Brown, couldn’t be reached for comment Friday and didn’t immediately respond to a voice message.

News

Pritzker lawsuit seeks face mask order for Illinois schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It was time to get ahead of the issue, Ann Spillane, Pritzker’s chief legal counsel, said.