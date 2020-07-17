WCHD announces additional IDPH COVID-19 Testing Sites

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Additional COVID-19 testing sites will be available in Winnebago County over the next two weeks.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will provide free COVID-19 mobile testing teams throughout Winnebago County starting on Monday, July 20. These mobile testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be hosted at the following locations:

Monday, July 20 – Winnebago County Housing Authority (WCHA) - D’Agnolo Garden Apartments, 806 Kocher St., Rockton, IL 61072

Tuesday, July 21 - Winnebago High School, 200 E. McNair, Winnebago, IL 61088

Wednesday, July 22 – Rockford Housing Authority (RHA) - Olesen Plaza & North Main Manor, 406 N. Main St., Rockford, IL 61103 (Testing done at Mendelssohn Parking Lot)

Thursday & Friday, July 23 & 24 - South Beloit High School, 245 Prairie Hill Rd., South Beloit, IL 61080

Saturday & Sunday, July 25 & 26 - La Chiquita Foods, 1414 S. Main St., Rockford, IL 61102

Monday, July 27 - RHA - Park Terrace, 1000 Chamberlain, Rockford, IL 61107

Tuesday, July 28 - WCHA - Collier Garden Apartments, 2901 Searles Ave., Rockford, IL 61101

Wednesday, July 29 - RHA - Fairgrounds Valley, 1015 West Jefferson, Rockford, IL 61103

Thursday, July 30 - RHA - Blackhawk Courts, 338 15th Avenue, Rockford, IL 61104

Friday, July 31 - RHA - Orton Keyes, 633 Ranger St., Rockford IL, 61109

Saturday, August 1 - St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Avenue, Rockford, IL 61103

Sunday, August 2 - RHA - The Grove, 690 S. New Towne Dr., Rockford IL, 61108

These drive-through and walk-up testing sites are available free of charge to any Illinois resident who wants to be tested for COVID-19. The COVID-19 Community Based Testing Site at UIC Health Sciences Campus - Rockford will continue to provide testing seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Community Based Testing Site at Auburn High School will test Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Testing plays a critical role in allowing for the safe reopening of Illinois. For additional testing locations, visit here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.