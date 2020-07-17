South Carolina fugitives wanted on murder charges arrested in Lee County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two fugitives wanted in South Carolina on murder charges were taken into custody Friday at 3 a.m. in Sterling.

Jorden E. Johnson and Latisha D. Evans were identified as suspects in connection to a June 28 murder in South Carolina. On July 4, Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle fire east of Harmon, IL. Evidence collected at the scene, linked the vehicle to the homicide in South Carolina.

Johnson and Evans are currently being held in the Whiteside County Sheriff’s office, awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

