RVC to offer online learning this fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College will offer a hybrid of an online learning experience this fall.

RVC faculty have completed training and will have resources available to them to educate students. The college has expanded their online learning department.

Because many of RVC’s fall courses are now online, a strong emphasis on faculty communication with their students has been implemented so that students will not feel isolated or lost. Furthermore, Zoom sessions and synchronous communication is encouraged from faculty in an attempt to answer questions or student concerns in a faster time frame.

“During this time of isolation, anxiety may be compounded, leading to students who may struggle with mental health challenges. In addition to educating faculty on mental health issues, the College’s Personal and Success Counseling Department will be readily available to support students so that they can succeed in their academic journey,” according to Rock Valley College.

Registration is open for fall semester and the first step is to apply here.

“Unlike spring semester of 2020, when face-to-face courses transitioned to emergency remote teaching in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, courses this fall have been designed, thoughtfully and deliberately, for the online environment,” Dr. Miki Bacino, Acting Executive Director for the RVC Online Learning Initiative said. “We know that taking online classes may be new for many students so we have also made it a priority to provide resources that will help students thrive in the online environment, either through tutorials in our student training course or modules designed by our faculty to assist in online learning.”

