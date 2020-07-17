Advertisement

RVC to offer online learning this fall

Registration is open for the fall semester.
MGN
MGN(Piqsels / CC0 1.0)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College will offer a hybrid of an online learning experience this fall.

RVC faculty have completed training and will have resources available to them to educate students. The college has expanded their online learning department.

Because many of RVC’s fall courses are now online, a strong emphasis on faculty communication with their students has been implemented so that students will not feel isolated or lost. Furthermore, Zoom sessions and synchronous communication is encouraged from faculty in an attempt to answer questions or student concerns in a faster time frame.

“During this time of isolation, anxiety may be compounded, leading to students who may struggle with mental health challenges. In addition to educating faculty on mental health issues, the College’s Personal and Success Counseling Department will be readily available to support students so that they can succeed in their academic journey,” according to Rock Valley College.

Registration is open for fall semester and the first step is to apply here.

“Unlike spring semester of 2020, when face-to-face courses transitioned to emergency remote teaching in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, courses this fall have been designed, thoughtfully and deliberately, for the online environment,” Dr. Miki Bacino, Acting Executive Director for the RVC Online Learning Initiative said. “We know that taking online classes may be new for many students so we have also made it a priority to provide resources that will help students thrive in the online environment, either through tutorials in our student training course or modules designed by our faculty to assist in online learning.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

22 additional deaths, more than 1K new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
40,000 specimens tested for the second consecutive day.

News

Woman who killed her 5-year-old son gets 35-year prison term

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
AJ’s father, 61-year-old Andrew Freund Sr., has been charged with first-degree murder.

News

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois’ House speaker, a fellow Democrat, “must resign” if corruption allegations are true

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois’ House speaker, a fellow Democrat, “must resign” if corruption allegations are true.

News

$26M in tax credits awarded for affordable housing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The savings in underwriting are passed on to the renter in the form of below-market rents, which must remain affordable for a minimum of 30 years.

Latest News

News

12-year-olds taken into custody after reckless driving

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Three additional juvenile passengers, two 11-year-olds and one 7-year-old, were also in the vehicle.

News

All registered voters in Ogle Co. to get vote by mail app

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR News
The application will contain information on how to obtain a 'Vote by Mail' ballot as of August 1.

News

GOP of Rock County posts controversial meme to their Facebook page

Updated: 3 hours ago
The meme plays up the stereotype of Asian immigrants and a perceived a language barrier.

News

Madison schools announce all-virtual start to the school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said the district is making the announcement now to provide parents with “as much advance notice as possible."

News

ComEd to pay $200M over bribery, Madigan implicated

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and CBS
Madigan’s spokesman, Steve Brown, couldn’t be reached for comment Friday and didn’t immediately respond to a voice message.

News

Pritzker lawsuit seeks face mask order for Illinois schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It was time to get ahead of the issue, Ann Spillane, Pritzker’s chief legal counsel, said.