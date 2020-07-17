Advertisement

Rockford private schools to welcome students back to the classroom this fall

Many private schools say they are ready to welcome students back in the classroom full-time.
By Brittany Karlin
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many area public schools look to offer students split learning days, where some classes are virtual and others in-person. Many private schools say they are ready to welcome students back in the classroom full-time

"I've never experienced anything like it," said Vito DeFrisco, Assistant Superintendent of Schools for the Rockford Diocese.

In his 30 years as an educator, DeFrisco never thought he'd be planning for a school year amid a pandemic.

"We have to be open to new ideas and looking through a different lens," DeFrisco said.

DeFrisco says each school affiliated with the diocese plans to have in-person classes 5 days a week.

"We've rewritten our reopening plan which includes wearing masks, social distancing and thorough cleaning," DeFrisco said.

DeFrisco says small class sizes and spacious teaching areas help make in-person learning possible.

"Our teachers might be teaching classes outside," DeFrisco said.

Christian Life students can also expect to be back in the classroom.

"Specifics that we will be doing is taking temperatures every day and socially distancing the desk," said Christian Life Interim Elementary Principal Marissa Johnson.

Johnson says since the start of the pandemic more parents seem to be exploring Christian Life as an option.

"I think they know private schools typically have smaller class sizes and they do know the size of our facility even just driving by we have a very large facility," Johnson said.

Johnson says while a few of the routines will be different, she's excited to provide some normalcy for students.

"We are just really happy to be able to have all our students here 5 days a week and to see them face to face, social distanced of course," Johnson said.

Area private schools say they are still accepting new students. You can enroll by giving the admissions office a call.

