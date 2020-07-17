Rockford Fire battles early Friday morning blaze in vacant house
No injuries reported.
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire responded to an early morning house fire on Friday.
Just before 1:30 a.m., responded to a structure fire at 2005 School St. in Rockford. Upon arrival crews found the house to be vacant, and no injuries were reported.
The damages are estimated at $20,000 and the cause is still under investigation.
