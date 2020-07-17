Rockford Fire battles early Friday morning blaze in vacant house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire responded to an early morning house fire on Friday.

Just before 1:30 a.m., responded to a structure fire at 2005 School St. in Rockford. Upon arrival crews found the house to be vacant, and no injuries were reported.

The damages are estimated at $20,000 and the cause is still under investigation.

