Researchers head into next phase of testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

Big news in the fight against COVID-19 as biotech company prepares for biggest sample size yet
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WRDW)
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the nation looks for relief from COVID-19, researchers report progress in the development of a vaccine.

"Vaccine development is a process where that takes time," said Beth Squires, NIU Public Health Program Coordinator.

Biotech company Moderna is paving the way, set to begin the third phase of clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine on July 27.

While the announcement is promising, local pharmacology experts say there is still a ways to go.

"This is really where we'll learn if the vaccine will, in fact, produce a response and in patients. So we're optimistic because the results achieved what we had hoped to receive. The reality is it still needs to be studied in a large population before it can be given to mass patients and individuals," said Thomas Carey, SwedishAmerican Director of Pharmacy.

Public health professionals say the rapid progression of the vaccine trials further underlines the medical community's dedication to finding an effective form of treatment.

"This is not something that can be done in a matter of days. I mean the fact that it is already mid-July, we've started this only earlier this year. This shows the time and attention and the scale of this pandemic that we are putting our funds and the researchers' time in towards getting this vaccine," said Squires.

While a vaccine isn't necessarily an antidote for any virus, Carey says it's a powerful defense worth testing.

"Once the body learns that, it actually elicits its own immune response. So, really, vaccines, all they're essentially doing is teaching the body how to defend itself," said Carey.

Both Carey and Squires say they understand the waiting game for a vaccine is difficult, but necessary to ensure researchers get it right the first time.

