Reports: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick break up after two years together

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have reportedly broken up after two years of dating.
NFL football player Aaron Rodgers, of the Green Bay Packers, right, and Danica Patrick arrive at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards at the Barker Hangar on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
NFL football player Aaron Rodgers, of the Green Bay Packers, right, and Danica Patrick arrive at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards at the Barker Hangar on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)(Willy Sanjuan | Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have reportedly broken up after two years of dating.

Several national outlets reported that the breakup become apparent after Patrick unfollowed Rogers on Instagram and that the two had not shared each others Instagram posts for some time - a rarity, it appears.

Then on Thursday, TMZ reported that a spokesperson confirmed with E! News that the couple are "no longer together."

The couple apparently had just purchased a $28 million mansion in Malibu together.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

