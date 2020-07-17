Reports: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick break up after two years together

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have reportedly broken up after two years of dating.

Several national outlets reported that the breakup become apparent after Patrick unfollowed Rogers on Instagram and that the two had not shared each others Instagram posts for some time - a rarity, it appears.

Then on Thursday, TMZ reported that a spokesperson confirmed with E! News that the couple are "no longer together."

The couple apparently had just purchased a $28 million mansion in Malibu together.

