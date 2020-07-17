Advertisement

Man using semi for shelter killed, identified

Toxicology tests will be available in approximately four weeks, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.
One man is dead after a fatal accident involving a semi in Rockford.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified the Rockford man killed in a Walmart parking lot early Wednesday morning.

Randy Strohacker, 59 of Rockford, was seeking shelter beneath a parked semi-trailer in the Walmart parking lot. The driver was unaware and the man was run over after the driver started the vehicle, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Around 4 a.m. on July 15, Rockford Police responded to the Rockford Walmart on Walton Street just off of East State Street for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Cops at the scene believe the man may have been seeking shelter from the rain or sleeping. The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

An autopsy was performed and Strohacker’s cause of death is blunt trauma of the chest and abdomen due to a crash. Toxicology tests will be available in approximately four weeks, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

