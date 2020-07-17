Advertisement

One new case of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Boone County, Illinois
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 659 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday with one new case.

No new deaths were announced meaning the total still stands at 21. There are a total of 515 recovered cases in the county.

-- Heritage Woods of Belvidere

-- Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 24 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 50 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 127 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 98 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 128 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 102 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 55 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 33 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 30 cases and 4 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 11 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

