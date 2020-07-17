Advertisement

Local parents weigh in on Rockford Public Schools reopening plan

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public School District announces its plan for Fall 2020, but now parents are faced with the decision of whether to send their kids back to class.

“The Rockford Public School District did the best that they could in the times that we’re at,” said Rockford mother Heather Schmidt.

Rockford mother Heather Schmidt says she’s happy with the plan Rockford Public Schools have in place for the fall, but is still unsure if she will be sending her daughter back to class.

“That’s something my husband and I are really going to have to talk about,” said Schmidt. “If they follow protocols I’m not opposed by all means to sending her back to have some sort of normalcy.”

The decision to send children back to school now sits before parents and Schmidt says she understands both sides. 

“My situation is different than somebody else’s situation, so I’m not here to judge if you keep your kids home and I’m not here to judge if you send your kids,” said Schmidt.

Stillman Valley mom Crystal Tofari agrees saying it boils down to what works best for you.

“It’s nice to have the options and I like how Rockford’s doing that and other districts around here are doing that because we’ve never had to go through a situation like this,” said Tofari. 

Both moms say districts are doing the best given the circumstances. 

“It’s very difficult for everybody and we don’t know what the future’s going to bring and we could turn around the next day and they could make a big change saying everyone’s doing remote learning again, but I think it’s great that all the districts are working really hard to be prepared for it,” said Tofari. 

“We have to make the best decisions for our family and these leaders have to make the best decisions for families in our community,” said Schmidt. 

