Heat, humidity on the move with a Heat Advisory in place Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the words of the late Glenn Frey, “The Heat is On” in the coming days, and before the weekend concludes, it’s nearly certain that the entire Stateline will have heat index values above 100°. Most of this will take place Saturday, as the heat and humidity are beginning to move into the region.

Friday will be considerably more muggy compared to the previous days. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90° Friday with mostly sunny skies. As this goes down, humidity will be creeping higher.. Dew points will rise steadily throughout the day, ultimately reaching near 70° late in the day or at night. As a result, overnight lows Friday Night won’t drop below 70°. But it’s Saturday when the real heat and humidity arrive.

Waking up on Saturday morning, it'll feel like its nearly 90° already. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Oppressively humid dew points arrive this weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Because of the forecast highs and oppressively high dew points Saturday, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory in effect for the entire Stateline beginning around lunch hour and continuing through Saturday evening. Powerful winds out of the southwest are to act as a blowtorch, sending temperatures into the mid-90s in the afternoon amid the day’s nearly unlimited sunshine.

The entire Stateline is under a Heat Advisory for Saturday afternoon and evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Couple the hot temperatures with dew points rising into the mid-70s, and the end result are heat indices that hit or are likely to surpass 100° across the entire region. Such readings are rendered dangerous to those needing or choosing to physically exert themselves during that time. Be sure to limit your time outside, drink lots of water and wear sunscreen! Make sure your air conditioners are in prime working order after a decent break they were given this week.

Heat Index values at or above 100° are very likely Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There is, however, a bit of a silver lining, in that the extreme heat’s residence here appears increasingly likely to be shorter than originally anticipated. This is due to a disturbance that will move through the Stateline overnight Saturday into a portion of early Sunday morning. This upper level disturbance will move south through Wisconsin and eventually the Stateline that will develop some showers and storms with it.

Most of this will fall well after midnight Sunday morning and continue through the morning hours. There is a small severe risk that comes with it as well. The Storm Prediction Center has a chunk of the Stateline under a Marginal Risk (Category 1 of 5) for severe weather overnight Saturday and early Sunday. Main threats include gusty winds and heavy downpours. The severe risk is very limited at this time.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in play for overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This storm complex is likely to remain over Northern Illinois for at least a few hours in the morning, and will likely arrive with a brief cooling burst of wind, which could offer some relief from the heat Sunday. If nothing else, the cloud cover associated with the complex of storms, which will linger through mid to late morning, will also keep temperatures from getting too out of control Sunday.

Storms will move in overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A few showers or storms could be around Sunday morning with an upper level disturbance moving through. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As Sunday morning goes through, storms should weaken. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Storms should be done by late Sunday morning, leaving the rest of the day dry. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

As clouds depart around or shortly after midday Sunday, temperatures will take off and humidity will resurge. It’s still possible many locations will play host to a triple digit heat index, especially if storms and clouds clear earlier than presently anticipated.

Next week’s to bring a modest temperature and humidity downturn, with seasonable readings in the middle 80s expected through much of the upcoming workweek, along with intermittent chances for thunderstorms each day. Another round of heat may arrive toward next weekend.

