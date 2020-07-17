Grassroots Coalition: Vote Yes For Fair Tax

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

"Right now, Illinois has a serious problem with their taxes" Christopher Scrol, Rockford Firefighter.

Scrol is part of The Grassroots coalition made up of several local-voters participating in ‘Vote Yes For Fair Tax’.

“The Fair Tax amendment’s approval this fall means that on tax day next year everyone who makes less than a quarter-million dollars a year will get a tax cut or pay no more than they do now.” Sam Tattle, Committee Director.

This means anyone making more than $250,000 a year will pay more taxes.

“They can afford it, that is tax fairness,” said Tattle.

Educators, seniors, and small business owners participating say they are hoping new dollars can be invested in schools, health care and jobs.

"Each year we have to go into our own pockets to buy the supplies for our students," said Dawn Granath, Rockford Public School Teacher.

“When they cut my service they cut my training. I have to use outdated equipment. They reduce staffing that has a direct impact on the safety of myself and my coworkers,” said Scrol.

Large business owner’s who are struggling in the midst of COVID say the tax hike could hurt Illinois families and cause them to leave the state.

