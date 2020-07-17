Dangerous heat, potentially severe thunderstorms highlight busy Saturday Forecast

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Without a doubt, Saturday will be, hands down, the hottest, most oppressively humid day of 2020. As a result, Heat Advisories have been hoisted, not just for the entire Stateline, but for the entire State of Illinois, as well as for portions of 14 other states.

The Heat Advisory will continue for all Stateline counties through early to mid-evening Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The advisory, that goes into effect Saturday Morning, will remain intact through at least the early to mid-evening hours Saturday. The most intense heat and humidity will be felt in the mid to late afternoon hours. At that time, heat index values of 101° to 106° will be possible.

Temperatures are to reach the middle 90s and heat index values may reach as high as 106° in some spots. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though cooling Saturday Night’s to be extremely slow to start, there still appears likely to be some cooling relief from gusty thunderstorms likely to sweep through the region very late Saturday Night, but much more likely very early Sunday Morning.

Computer models remain locked into a scenario in which thunderstorms would rapidly develop over Northern Wisconsin and Northeastern Minnesota late Saturday Evening, then surging rather quickly to the south-southeast.

Storms will be developing over Wisconsin and Minnesota late Saturday Evening, but will not be a threat for our immediate area until well after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms will be approaching the Stateline shortly after midnight, but should remain just to our north at that time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s extremely unlikely any of this activity reaches our immediate area before midnight. More likely is an arrival here sometime between 3:00 and 5:00 Sunday Morning.

Showers and storms are likely to threaten the Stateline during the predawn hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The strongest of this complex’s storms will likely push southward and out of our area by 7:00 Sunday Morning, though showers and a few embedded storms may continue for another hour or two thereafter.

The most intense thunderstorm activity appears likely to begin a push out of our area shortly after sunset, though not clearing our region entirely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The storms will carry with them a severe weather potential. While the Storm Prediction Center currently categorizes our severe weather risk as Level 1, Marginal Risk, the Level 2, Slight Risk is not far at all to our north. Should current projections play out as currently shown, an upgrade to a Slight Risk isn’t out of the cards here. Gusty winds will be, by far, our main severe weather threat. Additionally, given the extremely high levels of moisture in our atmosphere, the storms will be EXTREMELY efficient rain producers, meaning very heavy rainfall will be likely over a large swath of the area.

There's a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather over much of Wisconsin. For the time being, we're in a Level 1, Marginal Risk, though we could be upgraded at some point. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though rainfall will be a thing of the past from mid-morning on, it’s entirely possible clouds may linger through the noon hour, and perhaps even a bit after then in some of our southeastern communities. The added cloud cover for several hours Sunday will work to our benefit, likely precluding temperatures to reach levels as high as those seen Saturday. That said, it won’t be a picnic, as temperatures are still likely to surge into the upper 80s to near 90° Sunday, with heat index values nearing 100°.

Most, if not all of the storms will end here by 10:00 Sunday Morning (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms will have left our entire area early Sunday Afternoon, though a few clouds may still linger to our southeast. Sunshine is to break out areawide in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

