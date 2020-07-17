Dangerous heat, potentially severe thunderstorms highlight busy Saturday Forecast
Heat indices as high as 106° possible during the day, gusty winds, downpours overnight
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Without a doubt, Saturday will be, hands down, the hottest, most oppressively humid day of 2020. As a result, Heat Advisories have been hoisted, not just for the entire Stateline, but for the entire State of Illinois, as well as for portions of 14 other states.
The advisory, that goes into effect Saturday Morning, will remain intact through at least the early to mid-evening hours Saturday. The most intense heat and humidity will be felt in the mid to late afternoon hours. At that time, heat index values of 101° to 106° will be possible.
Though cooling Saturday Night’s to be extremely slow to start, there still appears likely to be some cooling relief from gusty thunderstorms likely to sweep through the region very late Saturday Night, but much more likely very early Sunday Morning.
Computer models remain locked into a scenario in which thunderstorms would rapidly develop over Northern Wisconsin and Northeastern Minnesota late Saturday Evening, then surging rather quickly to the south-southeast.
It’s extremely unlikely any of this activity reaches our immediate area before midnight. More likely is an arrival here sometime between 3:00 and 5:00 Sunday Morning.
The strongest of this complex’s storms will likely push southward and out of our area by 7:00 Sunday Morning, though showers and a few embedded storms may continue for another hour or two thereafter.
The storms will carry with them a severe weather potential. While the Storm Prediction Center currently categorizes our severe weather risk as Level 1, Marginal Risk, the Level 2, Slight Risk is not far at all to our north. Should current projections play out as currently shown, an upgrade to a Slight Risk isn’t out of the cards here. Gusty winds will be, by far, our main severe weather threat. Additionally, given the extremely high levels of moisture in our atmosphere, the storms will be EXTREMELY efficient rain producers, meaning very heavy rainfall will be likely over a large swath of the area.
Though rainfall will be a thing of the past from mid-morning on, it’s entirely possible clouds may linger through the noon hour, and perhaps even a bit after then in some of our southeastern communities. The added cloud cover for several hours Sunday will work to our benefit, likely precluding temperatures to reach levels as high as those seen Saturday. That said, it won’t be a picnic, as temperatures are still likely to surge into the upper 80s to near 90° Sunday, with heat index values nearing 100°.
