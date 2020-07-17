Advertisement

ComEd to pay $200M over bribery, Madigan implicated

Madigan’s spokesman, Steve Brown, couldn’t be reached for comment Friday and didn’t immediately respond to a voice message.
Photo courtesy of Illinois General Assembly.
Photo courtesy of Illinois General Assembly.(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Electric utility ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme that implicates Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

The company has admitted that it arranged jobs, subcontracted work and monetary payments related to those jobs “for various associates of a high-level elected official for the state of Illinois,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a news release.

That elected official is identified as “Public Official A” in the release. A deferred prosecution agreement for ComEd filed in federal court states that “Public Official A” is the Illinois House Speaker, but Madigan — the the longest-serving state House speaker in modern American history — is not mentioned by name.

Madigan’s spokesman, Steve Brown, couldn’t be reached for comment Friday and didn’t immediately respond to a voice message.

The U.S. Attorney’s office scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference “to announce developments in a public corruption investigation.”

“Public Official A controlled what measures were called for a vote in the Illinois House of Representatives and exerted substantial influence over fellow lawmakers concerning legislation affecting ComEd,” the news release states.

Prosecutors said that the alleged bribery scheme was orchestrated “to influence and reward the official’s efforts to assist ComEd with respect to legislation concerning ComEd and its business.”

The Chicago Tribune had reported in December that Madigan has been the subject of inquiries in the federal corruption investigation involving ComEd, which is the largest electric utility in Illinois, that has already entangled several top Illinois Democrats.

More than half a dozen Illinois Democrats — including some of them former Madigan confidants and allies — have been charged with crimes or had agents raid their offices and homes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it filed a one-count criminal information on Friday in U.S. District Court in Chicago charging ComEd with bribery.

A deferred prosecution agreement that’s subject to approval by the U.S. District Court requires ComEd to pay a $200 million fine. A court date for the approval hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Under that agreement, the government will defer prosecution on the charge for three years and then seek to dismiss it if the utility “abides by certain conditions, including continuing to cooperate with ongoing investigations of individuals or other entities related to the conduct described in the bribery charge,” according to the release.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said that ComEd “has provided substantial cooperation with the federal investigations” and under the terms of its agreement, “the company will continue to provide such cooperation until all investigations and prosecutions arising out of the charged conduct are concluded.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Madison schools announce all-virtual start to the school year

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
nterim Superintendent Jane Belmore said the district is making the announcement now to provide parents with “as much advance notice as possible."

News

Pritzker lawsuit seeks face mask order for Illinois schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It was time to get ahead of the issue, Ann Spillane, Pritzker’s chief legal counsel, said.

News

South Carolina fugitives wanted on murder charges arrested in Lee County

Updated: 4 hours ago
They are being held in the Whiteside County Sheriff's office, awaiting extradition to South Carolina

News

Rockford Fire battles early Friday morning blaze in vacant house

Updated: 6 hours ago
Fire on 2005 School St. early Friday morning.

Latest News

News

One person hurt in Beloit shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police are continuing to investigate the Thursday night incident on Harvey Street.

News

An important message regarding 911 calls

Updated: 12 hours ago
Some residents are receiving a busy signal when they call 911 due to a high call volume

News

Grassroots Coalition: Vote Yes For Fair Tax

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
"The Fair Tax amendment's approval this fall means that on tax day next year everyone who makes less than a quarter-million dollars a year will get a tax cut or pay no more than they do now." Sam Tattle, Committee Director.

News

Local parents weigh in on Rockford Public Schools reopening plan

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The Rockford Public School District announces its plan for Fall 2020, but now parents are faced with the decision of whether to send their kids back to class.

News

Reports: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick break up after two years together

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have reportedly broken up after two years of dating.

News

Georgia gov sues to end cities’ defiance on mask rules

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, in a suit filed in state court late Thursday in Atlanta.