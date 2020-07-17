Come get wavy with Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WIFR) - Navy Pier opens its doors to the general public with new safety measures in place to protect its guests.

The Chicago waterfront attraction is resuming many of its usual summertime activities, like live concerts and movies in the park.

“That includes sanitizing all of our high-touch surfaces, deep cleaning of all of the pier every single day throughout the day. We also have social distancing ambassadors that we’ve hired and trained who are walking throughout the pier and serving as resources to our guests.” Payal Patel, Navy Pier spokesperson.

To learn about all of the Navy Pier attractions, hours and costs, visit navypier.org.

