An important message regarding 911 calls
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM 911: Due to high call volume tonight, some residents are receiving a busy signal when they call 911. If you are calling about a fire, a medical emergency or a crime in progress, please call again. Our telecommunicators are answering calls as quickly as possible. For all other issues, please call our non-emergency line at 815-966-2900.
