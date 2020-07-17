An important message regarding 911 calls

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM 911: Due to high call volume tonight, some residents are receiving a busy signal when they call 911. If you are calling about a fire, a medical emergency or a crime in progress, please call again. Our telecommunicators are answering calls as quickly as possible. For all other issues, please call our non-emergency line at 815-966-2900.

